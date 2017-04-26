Columbus’ Own: Sean Marshall talks East Coast and Midwest differences on “New” album

Please follow and like us:

Local musician Sean Marshall moved to Columbus nearly three years ago from Asbury Park, New Jersey – after his wife got a Ph.D opportunity at Ohio State. On his new record, “New” — billed under Sean Marshall & the Near Miss — Marshall explores all of the upsides and downsides that came with his move.

“The overarching theme is that while displacement can be daunting, it can be very good and very therapeutic with the right mindset,” Marshall said.

He said the Midwest seems to have a bigger sense of community than the East Coast where he grew up.

While he did have many positive things to say about Columbus, he also said the album covers the downsides of his move.

“People in Columbus don’t go see live music the way they do in New York and Asbury Park,” Marshall said.

He mentioned how hard it is to get people to come to Saturday shows in the fall, because of OSU football games.

The album, which was released on April 14, features 10 songs. Marshall said it was originally only supposed to have seven songs, but Brady Oxender, drummer for Marshall’s backing band “The Near Miss,” pushed him to record a full 10 during one studio session.

“A full album gives listeners more of an idea of what the band is about,” Oxender said.

He also said it’s a better value for listeners because they get more music for their purchase.

Sean Marshall & the Near Miss plan to take several of the songs on “New” to the stage at Woodland Tavern on Wednesday.

“I wanted to do a string of shows instead of one CD release show,” Marshall said.“In the end, I just want as many people to hear it as possible.”

The show starts at 6 p.m. and there is no charge for admission.