Crime map: 2016 – 17 strangest stolen items from local businesses

An attempted theft occurred at the Kroger at 1350 N. High St. on Aug. 8 at 1:49 p.m. The suspect reportedly attempted to steal $130 worth of razor blades but was detained and arrested for theft by the Columbus Division of Police.

A report of a misdemeanor theft was made at the Standard Hall bar and restaurant on North High Street on Nov. 7 at 3:54 p.m. Fifteen racks of ribs, with an estimated value of $250, were reported stolen.

An alleged theft occurred at the Oddfellows Liquor Bar on North High Street. $400 of Pabst Blue Ribbon was reported stolen on Nov. 17 at 6:45 p.m.

A man reportedly attempted to steal $175 worth of ceramic pumpkins at the Kroger at 1350 N. High Street at 2:06 a.m. on Sept. 15.

Note: Crimes featured on this map do not represent the full extent of criminal activity in the campus area for the year.