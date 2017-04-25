Football: Former Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley accused of rape at Westin Hotel in Cleveland

Former Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley has been accused of rape that allegedly occurred on April 9 in a hotel in downtown Cleveland.

TMZ Sports reported that the police report states the woman allegedly met Conley in an elevator at the Westin hotel and later was in the same room as Conley. In the report, she claims Conley unbuttoned her pants and began to have sex with her. The accuser told police that she said “No, stop. It hurts!” but Conley persisted until he was done. She claimed Conley then kicked her out of the room.

No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Conley’s attorney, Kevin Spellacy, told Cleveland 19 News that the allegations are “ludicrous and ridiculous.”

The Lantern has submitted a public records request for the police report.