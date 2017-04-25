Home » Sports » Football » Football: Gareon Conley will not attend NFL draft

Football: Gareon Conley will not attend NFL draft

By : myers.1669@osu.edu April 25, 2017 0

Former Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley speaks with the media on March 5 at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Credit: Ashley Nelson | Sports Director

After his name surfaced Tuesday afternoon connecting him to a rape allegation, former Ohio State cornerback and potential NFL first-round pick Gareon Conley will not attend the NFL draft in Philadelphia that starts Thursday, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

Conley, considered a top 15 pick by several NFL draft analysts, was planning on being one of the 22 athletes in the green room at the NFL draft on Thursday, but will now watch from home as he waits for his name to be called by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Conley has not been charged in connection to the rape allegation.

