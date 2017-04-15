Football: Jacob Jarvis scores touchdown on final play in spring game

Please follow and like us:

Jacob Jarvis, 17, has been as important to the Ohio State football team as any player in the past four years he has been around the program. On Saturday, in front of 80,000 people, Jarvis had a moment of glory.

With the final play of Team Scarlet’s 38-31 victory over Team Gray, Jarvis, who suffers from muscular dystrophy and is confined to a wheelchair, received a handoff from redshirt senior quarterback J.T. Barrett and powered into the end zone for a touchdown.

17-year old Jacob Jarvis, a Buckeye fan who suffers from muscular dystrophy, was able to score the final touchdown in today's Spring Game. pic.twitter.com/V6w5hsYWbt — Lantern TV (@LanternTV) April 15, 2017

Redshirt senior and senior defensive ends Tyquan Lewis and Jalyn Holmes came to Meyer on Friday asking if they could do something for Jarvis.

“This is one of the best groups of older players I’ve ever been around,” Meyer said. “We love Jacob. Jacob’s part of our family. He’s been that way for about four or five — four years now.”

Other players also commented on the touching tribute.

Redshirt senior center Billy Price: “Jacob, he’s a part of the Ohio State football family. He will always be a part of the Ohio State football family and to be able to do something like that for him, whatever he wants to do, I support as well.”

Lewis: “It just means a lot, because not everybody is as fortunate to have the same opportunities as us. To do that for someone, it means a lot to the heart because Jacob is a part of us. He has a lot of love for us and we love him the same way back … Everytime I see him, my spirits get lifted up.”