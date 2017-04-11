Football: James Laurinaitis retires from NFL

Please follow and like us:

One of the most decorated linebackers in the history of the Ohio State football program has retired from the NFL.

James Laurinaitis, who played for the Buckeyes from 2005-2008, played in the NFL for eight seasons — seven years for the St. Louis Rams and last season with the New Orleans Saints.

Throughout his NFL-tenure, Laurinaitis totaled 869 tackles, 16.5 sacks and picked off 10 passes. A two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and 2007 Butkus Award winner, Laurinaitis was selected by the Rams with the 35th overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.

Laurinaitis became the Rams all-time leader in tackles in 2015 with 852.