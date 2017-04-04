Football: Malik Harrison out for spring after shoulder surgery, will play in fall

One week following the announcement of freshman linebacker Baron Browning’s shoulder injury, another linebacker will miss the rest of spring practice.

Ohio State sophomore linebacker Malik Harrison underwent shoulder surgery and won’t play in the spring game on April 15, but is expected to play in the fall, OSU coach Urban Meyer said on Tuesday.

“Malik Harrison is going to play. He’s done for the spring. He had shoulder surgery. He’ll be a lot like Baron Browning,” he said. “They’re both standing out there next to each other. They’re both going to play. Very athletic guys. Malik was having a tremendous (spring). He’s going to compete for a starting spot.”

Harrison, Columbus native from Walnut Ridge High School, had been impressing at linebacker during spring practice after playing in 11 games last season, registering 13 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack.