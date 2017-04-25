Football: Ohio State lands class of 2018 four-star defensive end recruit Brenton Cox

Please follow and like us:

Ohio State added another top-recruit to their class of 2018 when strong-side defensive end recruit Brenton Cox committed to join the Buckeyes.

Officially committed 🙏🏾⭕ , This is the best thing for me , SO you gotta respect it lol 💯✊🏾 #GoBucks @OhioStateFB ⭕-H-I-O pic.twitter.com/dpyXnyf6n1 — B R E N T O N (@Brenton_cox) April 26, 2017

A native of Stockbridge, Georgia, Cox was believed to be a high target for Georgia in that class, especially after he visited them over this past weekend, but ultimately he chose OSU over the Bulldogs and the 23 other teams that extended an offer to him.

Cox is ranked as the seventh-best prospect in the state of Georgia for his class and the second-best overall defensive end recruit by 247Sports. They also have him ranked 43rd overall among 2018 prospects.

Cox is the eighth recruit in OSU’s 2018 class, all of whom are currently ranked inside the top 100for the 2018 class. He also joins dual-threat quarterback Emory Jones as the second recruit in the class to come from the state of Georgia.