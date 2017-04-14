Football: Ohio State lands four-star offensive lineman Max Wray

Please follow and like us:

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer landed his first recruit of the day as four-star offensive lineman Max Wray announced his commitment to the Buckeyes before Saturday’s spring game.

Wray, 6-foot-6, 289 pounds, is from Franklin, Tennessee, and is the sixth commit in the 2018 recruiting class. Wray is the 57th nationally ranked prospect and No. 4 at his position.

Wray is the lone commit on the offensive line for the 2018 class that is smaller in size at this point than the 2017 class, but the Buckeye class ranks seventh in the country.

Five-star offensive tackle Jackson Carmen from Fairfield, Ohio, remains the top priority for the OSU staff.