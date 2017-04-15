Football: Ohio State lands second recruit of the day, four-star safety Josh Proctor

Please follow and like us:

The Ohio State football team increased its 2018 recruiting haul, picking up four-star safety Josh Proctor during halftime of the spring game. Proctor, an Owasso, Oklahoma, native, tweeted his commitment during the midway point of the scrimmage.

Proctor, the second player to commit to the Buckeyes on Saturday, is the No. 87 ranked player in the country according to 247Sports, and joins four-star safety Jaiden Woodbey, who committed to OSU in February.

The Buckeyes now have seven hard commits for the 2018 recruiting class, with the possibility of more to come before the end of the spring game.