Gallery: 2017 Spring Game

OSU coach Urban Meyer looks out to the field before the Spring Game on April 15. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
Former OSU quarterback Cardale Jones signs autographs before the Spring Game on April 15. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
Nike Co-Founder Phil Knight was an honorary coach at the 2017 Spring Game in Ohio Stadium on April 15, 2017. Credit: Mason Swires | Assistant Photo Editor
OSU redshirt Senior quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) scans the field after a snap during the 2017 Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on April 15, 2017. Credit: Mason Swires | Assistant Photo Editor
OSU freshman running back J.K. Dobbins (2) carries the ball during the Spring Game on April 15. Scarlet beat Gray 38-31. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
OSU redshirt freshman running back Demario McCall (30) carries the ball during the Spring Game on April 15. Scarlet beat Gray 38-31. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
OSU redshirt sophomore wide receiver K.J. Hill (14) catches the ball during the Spring Game on April 15. Scarlet beat Gray 38-31. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
OSU redshirt freshman quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) looks down field during the Spring Game on April 15. Scarlet beat Gray 38-31. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
Former Buckeyes Marshon Lattimore, Tyvis Powell and Darron Lee catch-up during the Spring Game on April 15. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
OSU redshirt junior wide receiver Johnnie Dixon hauls in a touchdown reception during the Spring Game on April 15. Scarlet beat Gray 38-31. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
OSU redshirt junior kicker Sean Nuernberger (96) kicks a field goal during the Spring Game on April 15. Scarlet beat Gray 38-31. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
OSU freshman running back J.K. Dobbins (2) is brought down by a host of Scarlet team players during the 2017 Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on April 15, 2017. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Social Media Editor
OSU sophomore running back Jordan Leisure (28) gets taken down by a duo of Scarlet defensive players at Ohio Stadium during the Spring Game on April 15, 2017. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Social Media Editor
OSU redshirt junior wide receiver Parris Campbell (21) jukes a Scarlet player during the 2017 Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on April 15, 2017. Credit: Mason Swires | Assistant Photo Editor
OSU redshirt junior wide receiver Johnnie Dixon (1) scores his second touchdown of the Spring Game on April 15. Scarlet beat Gray 38-31. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
OSU redshirt freshman quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) passes the ball in the Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on April 15, 2017. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Social Media Editor
Former Buckeyes Joey Bosa and Ezekiel Elliott are honored on the field during the Spring Game on April 15. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
OSU Scarlet offensive line sets up on the line of scrimmage during the Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on April 15th, 2017. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Social Media Editor
OSU redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Burrow (10) catches a snap during the Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on April 15th, 2017. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Social Media Editor
OSU Gray redshirt sophomore Joshua Norwood (28) breaks up a pass intended for OSU Scarlet senior wide receiver Austin Mack (11) during the Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on April 15th, 2017. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Social Media Editor
OSU redshirt junior wide receiver Terry McLaurin (83) celeberates with redshirt freshman quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) after a Gray touchdown during the 2017 Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on April 15, 2017. Credit: Mason Swires | Assistant Photo Editor
OSU junior offensive tackle Isaiah Prince (59) walks down the sideline during the Spring Game on April 15. Scarlet beat Gray 38-31. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
OSU redshirt senior center Billy Price (54) waits for the Gray offensive line during the 2017 Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on April 15, 2017. Credit: Mason Swires | Assistant Photo Editor
OSU redshirt junior wide receiver Johnnie Dixon (1) flips the ball out of the endzone after scoring a touchdown during the 2017 Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on April 15, 2017. Credit: Mason Swires | Assistant Photo Editor
OSU redshirt freshman running back Demario McCall (30) rushes during the 2017 Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on April 15, 2017. Credit: Mason Swires | Assistant Photo Editor
OSU redshirt sophmore running back Mike Weber (25) throws the ball out of the endzone during the 2017 Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on April 15, 2017. Credit: Mason Swires | Assistant Photo Editor
OSU freshman quarterback Tate Martell (18) prepares to pass during the Spring Game on April 15. Scarlet beat Gray 38-31. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
Jacob Jarvis makes a special appearance in the final play of the Spring Game on April 15. Scarlet beat Gray 38-31. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
Former Buckeye Darron Lee signs authographs for fans during the Spring Game on April 15. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
OSU redshirt senior defensive tackle Tracy Sprinkle (93) signs autographs for fans after the Spring Game on April 15. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor