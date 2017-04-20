Martin Jarmond hired as William V. Campbell Director of Athletics at Boston College

Please follow and like us:

Ohio State University Deputy Director of Athletics Martin Jarmond will be the next Athletic Director at Boston College University, Boston College announced today.

At OSU, Jarmond functioned directed external and internal relations and day-to-day operations of the athletics program, and served as sport administrator for Buckeye football, men’s basketball, baseball, and men’s and women’s golf programs.

Jarmond was an integral part in compiling football schedules for OSU, which includes out of conference opponents until the year 2024. The Buckeyes will be playing teams like Oregon, Notre Dame and Texas at home over the next few seasons, thanks to the work of Jarmond.

“I am humbled and honored to serve as the William V. Campbell Director of Athletics at Boston College,” Jarmond said in a statement. “I am grateful to (University President) Fr. Leahy and Boston College for entrusting me with this role. I have always believed that the commitment to high academic standards and competing at the highest level athletically are not mutually exclusive.”

OSU Senior Vice President and Athletics Director Gene Smith, who has worked alongside Jarmond since 2009, said in a statement he was pleased to see his collegaue move to a prestigious position, but will also miss his presence.

“Martin is one of the best administrators I have ever worked with,” Smith said. “His leadership skills are exceptional. It has been a tremendous honor working with him and watching him develop into a premier athletic administrator. His contributions to The Ohio State University have been significant, and he will be missed.”