Men’s basketball: Darius Bazley decommits from Ohio State

A day following redshirt junior center Trevor Thompson signing with an agent and redshirt junior guard Kam Williams deciding to test the NBA draft, Ohio State men’s basketball’s No. 1 2018 recruit, four-star small forward Darius Bazley, decommitted from the Buckeyes and reopened his recruitment Wednesday.

He said in a statement on Twitter that OSU is still one of the schools he is considering.

Bazley, a 6-foot-7 forward from Cincinnati, had been committed to OSU since August 2016 as one of three members of the 2018 class. Bazley is rated as the No. 1 player in Ohio, No. 15 at his position nationally and No. 53 overall by 247Sports.

Four-star shooting guard Dane Goodwin from Upper Arlington, Ohio, and three-star forward Justin Ahrens from Versailles, Ohio, are the remaining commits for OSU in the class of 2018.

