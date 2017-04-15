Men’s lacrosse: Ohio State stomps Michigan in Ann Arbor

Please follow and like us:

In the undercard to the football team’s annual spring game, the Ohio State men’s lacrosse team put on an impressive display on both sides of the ball. The Buckeyes jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the first, and never looked back en route to a 18-7.

OSU’s offense clicked on all cylinders in the first quarter. Six different Buckeyes scored goals, leading to a 7-1 advantage over Michigan.

The Buckeyes scored four goals to the Wolverines two in the second quarter. Michigan sophomore midfielder Decker Curran scored two goals late in the quarter before OSU junior attack Colin Chell and senior midfielder John Kelly scored goals with five minutes remaining, extending the Buckeyes lead to 8-3.

In the third, OSU pushed farther down on the gas pedal. Buckeye senior attackman Eric Fannell found the net in the start of the quarter. Moments later, sophomore attack Jack Jasinski scored his second goal, followed by a goal for Michigan junior midfielder PJ Bogle.

Michigan’s Decker and King scored two more goals with five minutes remaining in the third. The Buckeyes scored three more times before the end of the quarter.

OSU outpaced Michigan throughout the morning matchup, dominating in faceoffs won, 22-7. Michigan rattled off 49 total shots, but only 22 were on net to the Buckeyes 24 on frame.



The No. 10 ranked Buckeyes struggled with turnovers, giving the ball away 18 times, but they overcame the turnovers by converting on 66 percent of their shots on goal. Senior attack Eric Fannell led all scorers with four goals and two assists.

OSU sealed the deal with one final goal in the fourth, and held the Wolverines scoreless in the final frame.

The Buckeyes square off against the No. 3-ranked Maryland Terrapins on April 22 in Columbus in the team’s next matchup.