Men’s tennis: Ohio State throttles Indiana, 7-0

The No. 2 Ohio State men’s tennis team continued its undefeated conference record with a 7-0 sweep over Indiana at the Varsity Tennis Center Friday night. The Buckeyes (21-3, 6-0 Big Ten) dropped just one set in their 12th win over a ranked opponent this year and have lost just two sets in the past three matches combined.



The doubles point was secured through a successful, combined effort from the Buckeyes. Sophomore Hunter Tubert and redshirt junior Matt Mendez were first to win for OSU, defeating Zac Brodney and Bennett Crane, 6-1, on Court Two. Freshman JJ Wolf and junior Hugo Di Feo then clinched the doubles point on Court Three with a 6-3 win over Afonso Salgado and Keivon Tabrizi.

Junior Mikael Torpegaard and senior Herkko Pollanen were also well on their way to victory with a 5-2 lead over IU’s Antonio Cembellin and Raheel Manji, just before Wolf and Di Feo secured the doubles point, leaving the match abandoned on Court One.

This momentum carried over as OSU began its singles competitions, resulting in wins for every Buckeye in the first set. OSU coach Ty Tucker said he was very confident in the team following the initial set of victories, but Indiana was prepared to put up a fight.



“We were shaky at best,” Tucker said about the later part of the competition. “We got off to a good start in doubles and it looked like we were going to run away with it early in the singles. It was up 3-0 in a couple of courts in the second set, which ended up getting stretched to 7-5 and 7-6 in the third set. But, anytime you can beat a Big Ten team 7-0 is not that bad of a day.”



The Buckeyes’ first singles victory was earned by Torpegaard, defeating Cembellin 6-1, 6-3 on Court One to improve his previous 19-match win streak to a solid 20-0 record in match play this season. Di Feo followed his teammate with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Tabrizi on Court Three.



Redshirt freshman Alex Kobelt played Court Six for the Buckeyes, where he didn’t allow a single point in the second-set tiebreaker, defeating Brodney 6-3, 7-6 (0) to clinch another victory for the Buckeyes.



Tucker was impressed by the performances of the underclassmen, commending them after the match.



“It was nice to see Alex Kobelt get a match in and get a Big Ten win,” Tucker said. “Martin Joyce sat out today, so seeing Matt Mendez in the doubles lineup with Hunter Tubert was nice as well. We had three freshmen playing out there in the singles lineup in this match, so it’s nice to see that the guys were able to pull through.”



Though the Buckeyes had successfully clinched the victory, improving their record to 6-0 in the Big Ten, both teams elected to play out the remaining matches.



Redshirt freshman Kyle Seelig defeated IU’s Crane 6-2, 7-5 on Court Four to put OSU up 5-0. Though Seelig defeated his opponent, earning another point for his team, he wasn’t fully satisfied with his own performance.



“Today I went away from my game plan a little bit,” Seelig said. “I felt like when I was playing the points the way I wanted to play, nothing was wrong. But when I was playing into [my opponent’s] game, he was attacking me and doing a good job of that, so I had to pick and choose the right balls to go for. My coach just told me to go back to the game plan, stick to what I do best, and let the rest worry about itself.”



Following Seelig’s victory on Court Four was his teammate Pollanen on Court Five, who went into a tiebreaker round against Oliver Sec. Pollanen turned it on and defeated Sec 6-1, 7-6 (3) to put the Buckeyes up 6-0 against the Hoosiers.



The final set between Wolf and Matthew McCoy progressed to a third set, where Wolf eventually secured the win for his team, coming down from a break in the third set to win 6-2, 4-6, 6-4, earning the Buckeyes’ final point for the night. He is now 6-1 on the year in three-set matches.



The Buckeyes have a quick turnaround time, as they play Purdue on Sunday.



“There’s not too much of a break,” Seelig said, “but we’ll be ready.”



The Buckeyes continue their stretch of four consecutive home matches on Sunday against Purdue. The match is set to be played outside at the Stickney Tennis Center at noon.