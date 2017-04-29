NFL draft: Cameron Johnston signs as undrafted free agent with Philadelphia Eagles

Please follow and like us:

Ohio State’s former punter Cameron Johnston has signed a contract with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent, according to a tweet by Johnston.

Excited for the opportunity to sign with the @Eagles! Looking forward to getting to Philadelphia to compete and learn! #FlyEaglesFly — Cameron Johnston (@Cam_Johnston) April 29, 2017

He was not among the players drafted by a team in the seven-round 2017 NFL draft, but like former teammate Dontre Wilson, was signed to a contract right after the draft.

Johnston leaves OSU as the school record-holder for most punts within the 20-yard line over his career (109), as well as the single-season record-holder for punts within the 20-yard line (31 set in 2015). The fifth-year punter averaged 44.9 yards per punt over his career, the second-longest such distance by any punter in Buckeye history, behind only Andy Groom (2001-2002).

Considered one of the top punters in the nation, Johnston was named as a Ray Guy finalist — an award given to the NCAA’s best punter — three years in a row from 2014 to 2016. In 2016, he was also named the Eddleman-Fields Big Ten Punter of the Year, and was also named first-team All-Big Ten.

Now with the Eagles, Johnston will slot in as the backup punter with Donnie Jones, the Eagles punter since 2013, likely retaining his starting role.