NFL draft: Corey Smith signs as undrafted free agent with Cincinnati Bengals

By : clarkson.38@osu.edu April 30, 2017 0

Then-redshirt senior wide receiver Corey Smith (84) had 6 catches for 174 yards and 2 touchdowns during OSU’s annual Spring Game on April 18 at Ohio Stadium. His 37-yard touchdown with 3:43 to play sealed the 17-14 win for the Scarlet team.
Credit: Samantha Hollingshead / Lantern photographer

Former Ohio State wide receiver Corey Smith signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent, according to multiple outlets.

A transfer from East Mississippi Community College, Smith redshirted his first year at OSU in 2013. Then, in 2014, he caught 20 passes for 255 yards. His longest catch of 47 yards came in the national championship win over Oregon, and he was a valuable part of the Scarlet and Gray special teams unit during his time in Columbus.

In 2015, Smith played in four of the team’s first five games — racking up five catches for 62 yards — before suffering a season-ending leg injury against Indiana on Oct. 3. The Akron, Ohio native also missed time in 2016 with a hand injury.

Seven former OSU players were selected in the 2017 NFL draft, the second-most since 2009.

