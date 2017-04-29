NFL draft: Dontre Wilson signs as undrafted free agent with Los Angeles Chargers

Please follow and like us:

Former Ohio State wide receiver Dontre Wilson signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent, according to a tweet sent by Wilson.

Wilson caught 27 passes for 352 yards, both career highs, and rushed the ball 16 times for 78 yards as a senior. His final year in scarlet and gray, Wilson averaged 13 yards per catch, the third highest on OSU. He entered the season on the Paul Hornung Award watch list.

The former four-star recruit from DeSoto, Texas was heavily involved in special teams. Wilson averaged 24.2 yards on 53 kick returns and 7.8 yards on 31 punt returns. However, he struggled with fumbles when returning punts and was replaced during the 2016 season.

A 5-foot-10, 195-pound wideout, Wilson is tied with with three players as the shortest wide receiver on the Chargers.

Seven former OSU players were selected in the 2017 NFL draft, the second-most since 2009.