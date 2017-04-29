NFL draft: Noah Brown selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round

The Dallas Cowboys selected former Ohio State wide receiver Noah Brown in the seventh round with the 239th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Brown is the seventh former OSU player selected in this year’s draft. He is the third former Buckeye on the offensive side of the ball to be selected.

The big-bodied 6-foot-2, 222-pound wideout was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection his final season for the Buckeyes.

In 2016, his redshirt sophomore season and final year as a Buckeye, Brown caught 30 passes, the second-most on the team, for 402 yards, a 12.6-yard average. He caught seven touchdowns.

Brown excited OSU fans and impressed NFL teams when he caught five passes for 72 yards, scoring four times against Oklahoma in the third game of the 2016 season. But Brown caught just two touchdowns in the remaining 10 games.

Before the 2016 season, Brown played in 13 games, all during his freshman season, but caught just a single pass. In fall camp, prior to his second season in Columbus, Brown suffering a broken left leg that would keep him out the entire season, allowing OSU to use a redshirt.

Brown’s 19 reps on the bench press at the NFL combine tied him for the second-most among wide receivers in this draft class.

This marks the third year in a row a Buckeyes receiver was drafted. In 2015, Devin Smith and Evan Spencer were taken by the New York Jets and Washington Redskins, respectively. Michael Thomas and Braxton Miller were drafted by the New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans, respectively, in 2016.

Brown joins former Buckeyes running backs Ezekiel Elliot and Rod Smith in Dallas.

Brown will begin his NFL career in Dallas on September 10 when the Cowboys take on the New York Giants.