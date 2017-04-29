NFL draft: Pat Elflein selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the third round

Former Ohio State center Pat Elflein was selected in the third round with the 70th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings.

Elflein is the sixth Buckeye selected in the draft and the third selected on Saturday.

Returning for his senior season, Elflein made the transition from right guard to center and was named one of the team’s captains. In his first season at the position, Elflein was awarded the Rimington trophy, given to the best center in the country, and was named the Big Ten’s Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year.

He was also recognized as a consensus first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten, the latter of which was his third such recognition in three years.

Elflein appeared in 53 games over his five-year career, including a streak of 40-consecutive starts from the beginning of his redshirt-sophomore season to the end of his redshirt-senior year.

In his final year on the line for OSU, Elflein helped the Buckeyes average more rushing yards per game than any other team in the Big Ten with 245.2, 11th-best among all FBS schools.

Elflein joins former OSU offensive linemen Alex Boone and Reid Fragel on the Vikings.

The Vikings open the season at home against the New Orleans Saints on September 11.