Football: 2018 five-star defensive tackle commits to Ohio State

Taron Vincent, the nation’s No. 1 defensive tackle in the 2018 recruiting class announced his commitment to Ohio State on Sunday.

Just would like to thank God for taking me along this journey! Proud to say that I've committed to THE Ohio State University ‼️‼️ #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/Qka5ZjbmKn — Taron Vincent (@t_lova23) April 2, 2017

Vincent, who plays for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, is rated the nation’s No. 21 overall prospect by 247Sports. He becomes just the fifth member of the 2018 recruiting class that includes four four-star prospects. Vincent joins running back commit Brian Snead as the two members of the class from the state of Florida.

Current OSU freshmen, and members of the 2017 recruiting class, Isaiah Pryor and Marcus Williamson also played at IMG Academy.