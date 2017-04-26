Football: Four-star 2018 cornerback Sevyn Banks commits to Ohio State

Please follow and like us:

Orlando, Florida, native Sevyn Banks has reportedly committed to Ohio State, adding to the team’s haul for the 2018 recruiting class. First reported by Chris Hays of the Orlando Sentinel, Banks is the first cornerback to commit to the Buckeyes from the 2018 class.

Banks, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect, attended OSU’s annual spring game on April 15. He is currently ranked as the 22nd best cornerback in the class, even after a torn ACL kept him on the sideline for his entire junior season.

OSU cornerbacks coach Kerry Coombs was at Banks’ high school in Orlando on Wednesday.

The decision by Banks comes just one day after Georgia native and four-star defensive end Brenton Cox committed to play football in Columbus.

Banks is the ninth member to give a verbal commitment to OSU in the 2018 class.