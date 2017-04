onLAN Ep. 35: Boots on the ground

For the semester finale, the onLAN crew takes a look at the recently revealed “Call of Duty: World War II,” Sledgehammer Games’ newest foray into the annual first-person shooter.

Send your questions and comments via onLANpodcast@gmail.com

Music

“Adventures” by A Himitsu

Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported— CC BY 3.0

Music provided by Audio Library

“The Passing of the Blue Crown” by Steppo, Sixto Sounds & zircon