onLAN Ep. 32: Atlus against the world

April 6, 2017

Atlus dropped its new Japanese role-playing game, “Persona 5,” on Tuesday, and it has received critical acclaim from many games media outlets. The developer also released a set of guidelines restricting the recording of game footage in an attempt to curb spoilers. The onLAN crew takes a look at these restrictions and discuss how they might affect the gaming community.

