onLAN Ep. 32: Atlus against the world

Atlus dropped its new Japanese role-playing game, “Persona 5,” on Tuesday, and it has received critical acclaim from many games media outlets. The developer also released a set of guidelines restricting the recording of game footage in an attempt to curb spoilers. The onLAN crew takes a look at these restrictions and discuss how they might affect the gaming community.

Music

“Adventures” by A Himitsu

Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported— CC BY 3.0

Music provided by Audio Library

“Little Arena” by DarkeSword