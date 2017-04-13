onLAN Ep. 33: The Fried Edition

Please follow and like us:

Video game developer Naughty Dog’s upcoming story expansion, “Uncharted: The Lost Legacy,” now has a release date of August 22. With that on the horizon, the onLAN crew takes a look at how Naughty Dog has been doing story expansions differently from other studios.

Additionally, Wednesday saw the release of a new Nintendo Direct, which laid out a plethora of titles for the 3DS and Switch. The crew takes a look at what those titles could mean for the future of Nintendo.

Send your questions and comments via onLANpodcast@gmail.com

Music

“Adventures” by A Himitsu

Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported— CC BY 3.0

Music provided by Audio Library

“Shifting Islands” by Miearth, halc & PROTO·DOME