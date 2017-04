onLAN Ep. 34: Rollin’ on some E3 predictions

With the semester winding down to a close, the onLAN crew took an early look at what the big contenders of the industry might bring to E3, the year’s biggest gaming press event.

Send your questions and comments via onLANpodcast@gmail.com

“JENOVA Celestial” by bLiNd