Ashleigh Kerrigan didn’t decide to be an organ donor until her younger brother needed a heart transplant, and it completely changed her pespective. On Sunday, she joined hundreds of others to plant pinwheels on the Wexner Medical Center lawn to kick off Donate Life Month — one for every transplant at OSU. That’s 8,500 total. Ashleigh is now a member of Buckeyes for Life, which advocates for organ and tissue donation.
Home » Lantern TV » Pinwheels for Transplants: A Sister’s Story of Support
Related Posts
Scarlet Scoop: Pinwheel Planting for Organ Transplants, Brian Lee Golsby Pleads Not Guilty
April 4, 2017
Football: J.T. Barrett’s improving accuracy, tight end most improved position and more from Tuesday’s presser
April 4, 2017