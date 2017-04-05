Pinwheels for Transplants: A Sister’s Story of Support

Please follow and like us:

Ashleigh Kerrigan didn’t decide to be an organ donor until her younger brother needed a heart transplant, and it completely changed her pespective. On Sunday, she joined hundreds of others to plant pinwheels on the Wexner Medical Center lawn to kick off Donate Life Month — one for every transplant at OSU. That’s 8,500 total. Ashleigh is now a member of Buckeyes for Life, which advocates for organ and tissue donation.