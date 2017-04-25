Home » Sports » Basketball » Report: Center Trevor Thompson signs with agent, will not return to Ohio State

Report: Center Trevor Thompson signs with agent, will not return to Ohio State

By : sutelan.1@osu.edu April 25, 2017 0

OSU redshirt sophomore center Trevor Thompson (32) during a game against Maryland on Jan. 31 at the Schottenstein Center. OSU lost 66-61. Credit: Muyao Shen | Asst. Photo Editor

Ohio State redshirt junior center Trevor Thompson signed with agent Thad Foucher of the Wasserman Group on Tuesday, as first reported by Jeff Goodman.

The decision by Thompson to sign with an agent officially means that he will not be returning to OSU for his senior season. He had declared his intentions to enter the 2017 NBA draft on March 14.

Last season with the Buckeyes, Thompson averaged 10.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. The Buckeyes will now have to find a new starting center between sophomore Micah Potter and incoming freshman Kaleb Wesson.

