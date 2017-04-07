Report: Redshirt sophomore forward David Bell transferring from Ohio State

Please follow and like us:

Ohio State redshirt sophomore David Bell will transfer from Ohio State after three seasons with the program, a source close to the team confirmed to The Lantern. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Bell was often the third center off the bench when former OSU center Trevor Thompson and now-sophomore Micah Potter were in foul trouble.

The Cleveland native from Garfield Heights High School was a member of the 2014 recruiting class. He redshirted as a true freshman and averaged 5.5 minutes in 2015 and 6.1 this past season. Bell played in just 38 games the last two seasons, scoring 1.2 points and grabbing 1.6 rebounds per game.

Bell joins Thompson as the two players to leave the OSU program this offseason.