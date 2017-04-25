Home » Lantern TV » Scarlet Scoop: Man detained in video was flagged for potential self harm

Scarlet Scoop: Man detained in video was flagged for potential self harm

By : bernard.185@osu.edu April 25, 2017 0

This marks the last episode of Scarlet Scoop for the 2016-2017 school year. We give you more info on the video of a man being detained by OSUPD, the decision on whether or not to bring Kappa Kappa Gamma back to campus and more.

