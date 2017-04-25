Scarlet Scoop: Man detained in video was flagged for potential self harm By Ariana Bernard: bernard.185@osu.edu April 25, 2017 0 Please follow and like us: This marks the last episode of Scarlet Scoop for the 2016-2017 school year. We give you more info on the video of a man being detained by OSUPD, the decision on whether or not to bring Kappa Kappa Gamma back to campus and more. Buckeyes graduation Kappa Kappa Gamma ohio state OSU Arrest video osumb OSUPD the shoe 2017-04-25 Ariana Bernard tweet