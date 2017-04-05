Scarlet Scoop: Pinwheel Planting for Organ Transplants, Brian Lee Golsby Pleads Not Guilty

Please follow and like us:

Welcome back, Buckeyes! On Sunday, the Wexner Medical Center kicked off Donate Life month with its 10th annual Pinwheel Planting — a pinwheel for every transplant at OSU — over 8,500 transplants. We’re sharing the story of an OSU student whose brother had to have a heart transplant and the new outlook it gave her on life. Also, we’re keeping you up to date as Brian Lee Golsby, the man accused of killing OSU student Reagan Tokes goes through the court system.