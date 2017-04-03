Softball: Emily Clark named Big Ten co-Player of the Week

Please follow and like us:

Ohio State sophomore infielder Emily Clark was named the Big Ten co-Player of the Week on Monday, marking the second straight week an OSU player earned the award, after sophomore shortstop Lilli Piper won it last Monday.

In four games last week, Clark went 7 for 8 with two home runs, including a grand slam, 11 RBIs and seven runs scored. She had an on-base percentage of .917 and a slugging percentage of 1.750. On the defensive end, Clark had a 1.000 fielding percentage, playing both second base and catcher.

The Buckeyes have won eight-straight games and 15 of their last 16. They return to action Friday when they begin a three-game home series with rival Michigan.