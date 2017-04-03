Suspect in Reagan Tokes case pleads not guilty

Please follow and like us:

Brian Lee Golsby’s lawyer entered a not-guilty plea for his client on Monday at his arraignment in Franklin County Common Pleas Court, where he was officially read his 18-count indictment related to the murder of an Ohio State student as well as a series of robberies in German Village.

Golsby, 29, was handed an 18-count indictment by a grand jury on Friday in connection with the Feb. 8 robbery, rape and murder of Reagan Tokes, a fourth-year in psychology, as well as a string of robberies in German Village. Tokes was last seen leaving her shift at Bodega Cafe in the Short North on the Wednesday evening when prosecutors say Golsby kidnapped her. Her body was later found at Scioto Grove Metro Park in Grove City with gunshot wounds.

Golsby was originally arraigned in Franklin County Municipal Court, where it was decided he would be held without bond. Monday’s arraignment served as an official notice of his updated indictments, some of which he could face the death penalty for, the grand jury decided Friday. Once again, as decided Monday, he is being held until his trial without bond.

Golsby had been released from prison less than three months before Tokes’ death, where he served a sentence for robbery and attempted rape.

After last week’s death penalty announcement, the Tokes’ family released a statement where they blamed what they called a broken system for Reagan Tokes’ death.

“We cling to our steadfast faith for the strength and guidance to persevere for justice, no matter how difficult the journey is,” the statement read. “In addition, we will continue to seek out and fight for change to the system. Based on the facts, the system is severely broken. Our daughter suffered and lost her life as a result.”

Toby Tokes, Reagan’s father, was at the arraignment but declined to comment to the media afterward. Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said the Tokes family informed him they would fly from Florida to be present for all court proceedings.

Correction, 4/3: A previous version of this article stated Golsby was not at the arraignment. In fact, he was.