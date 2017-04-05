USG president, vice president sworn in

Please follow and like us:

The swearing-in of the recently elected Undergraduate Student Government officials took place in the Ohio Union Tuesday night, and Andrew Jackson and Sophie Chang — the new president and vice president, respectively — used the time to map out their goals.

The new administration of Jackson, a third-year in political science and Spanish, and Chang, a third-year in environment, economy, development and sustainability, said it will focus on what they campaigned on: diversity and inclusion, sustainability and affordability.

Chang outlined what she hopes to accomplish, as well as what work she wants to continue from USG’s previous leaders, Gerard Basalla and Danielle Di Scala.

“We want to continue holistic approach Gerard and Danielle had to affordability,” Chang said. “We want to continue the great success in the past, but also lead into the future.”

Jackson said he was confident USG would reach its goals.

“This year we will strive to work on affordability and sustainability through inclusivity,” Jackson said. “Here we stand together to serve the student body to make Ohio State more inclusive, sustainable and affordable.”

Di Scala, former USG vice president and a fourth-year in political science, thanked her staff and wished Jackson and Chang well in the coming year.

“I can’t help but feel a sense of pride about the work that we have accomplished,” DiScala said. “It brings Gerard and I so much joy to hand the reins over to Andrew and Sophie.”

Similar sentiments were shared when Basalla, former USG president and a fourth-year in strategic communication and political science, came to the podium.

“I know that Andrew and Sophie’s mission for diversity will guide them to growth,” Basalla said.