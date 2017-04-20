Vote to reinstate Kappa Kappa Gamma fails

Please follow and like us:

Members from Panhellenic Association-governed sororities voted down a motion Wednesday evening to reinstate Kappa Kappa Gamma following its two-year suspension. The sorority was suspended for hazing and inappropriate use of alcohol after a 19-year old pledge was struck by a car while intoxicated in 2015.

KKG’s suspension is set to expire on May 7, making them eligible for reinstatement in the 2018 Spring Semester, following a vote from delegates from other sororities. However, the vote to bring back the chapter carried the added weight of determining the future expansion of Greek Life — per a recolonization agreement struck with Ohio State, should the PHA decide to expand, KKG must be the first chapter let back on campus.

After a vote by the elected delegates from the 17 PHA governed chapters, it was decided that KKG would not be allowed back on campus for the 2017-2018 school year, thereby preventing the Panhellenic community from expanding in the meantime. The issue will be brought back to the table next year.

Representatives at KKG national headquarters could not be reached for comment.

At the time of publication, representatives from the PHA had not responded to a request for comment, or a request to verify the vote count.