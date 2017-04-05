Women’s basketball: Pair of freshmen transfer from Ohio State

Please follow and like us:

Freshman guard Kiara Lewis and freshman forward Tori McCoy will transfer from the Ohio State women’s basketball program, the team announced on Wednesday.

McCoy was named to this year’s Big Ten All-Freshman Team and replaced junior forward Stephanie Mavunga when she left the lineup in early February with a right foot injury. Throughout the season McCoy averaged 8.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, while registering a team-high 59 blocks. She averaged 16.9 minutes per game.

Lewis earned her spot on the starting lineup as well later in the year, starting the final 15 games of the season. Lewis was one of OSU’s strongest defenders and averaged 6.7 points, 1.8 assists in 19.4 minutes per game.

“Kiara and Tori are both great student-athletes and I wish them nothing but the best in their future endeavors,” Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff said in a press release.

Both Lewis and McCoy will have to sit out next season if transferring to a Division-I program.