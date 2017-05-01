Women’s tennis: Ohio State defeats Michigan for B1G tourney title

Please follow and like us:

The Ohio State women’s tennis team finished off a perfect conference regular season with the 2017 Big Ten tournament championship, defeating Michigan, 4-0. The No. 4 Buckeyes lost just two sets on Sunday in the championship match to seal the program’s second overall and second consecutive tournament championship.

OSU earned the doubles point with duo Anna Sanford and senior Sandy Niehaus, and the pair of senior Gabriella De Santis and Ferny Angeles Paz each winning their respective match.

Senior Miho Kowase, De Santis and Angeles Paz won their singles matches to solidify the victory over the No. 10 Wolverines. No. 1 overall player sophomore Francesca Di Lorenzo won her first set 7-5 and was leading 3-0 before De Santis’ championship-winning point.

The Buckeyes defeated Nebraska 4-0 in the quarterfinals and took down the host Illinois in the semifinals, 4-3.

OSU earned the Big Ten’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, which begins May 18.