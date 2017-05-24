Baseball: freshman Dominic Canzone receives pair of regular season honors

Please follow and like us:

Coming off a season where the Ohio State baseball team saw six players selected in the MLB draft, the Buckeyes knew they were going to need to count on some younger players.

One such young, standout player was freshman right fielder Dominic Canzone.

Canzone was named to the All-Big Ten third team, and was a unanimous member of the All-Big Ten freshman team. He was one of only four freshmen to be unanimously selected to the rookie team.

The season began rough for Canzone, with the freshman going just 3-for-29 over his first 11 games. But after March 12, he turned his game to a new level, slashing .394/.435/.533 with three home runs, 35 RBIs, 18 runs scored and 12 stolen bases. Overall, he led the Buckeyes with a .343 batting average, and was sixth in the conference with that average.

The Sagamore Hills, Ohio, native is the first OSU outfielder to be named to the rookie team since Ronnie Dawson was named to the team in 2014.