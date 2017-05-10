Campus area crime map May 1 – 7

Please follow and like us:



A rape was reported to the Columbus Division of Police as having occurred in South Campus or a surrounding neighborhood at 2 a.m. on Sunday. (Not pictured on map.)

A man not affiliated with the university was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 12th Avenue parking garage at 12:38 a.m. on May 1.

A motor vehicle parked near Neil and King avenues was reportedly stolen at 11:00 a.m. on May 1.

A misdemeanor theft reportedly occurred at the CVS at 2680 N. High St. at 5:52 p.m. on May 1. The suspect reportedly stole $100 worth of deodorant before fleeing in an automobile.

A man not affiliated with the university was arrested for criminal trespass and obstructing official business at the RPAC on May 2 at 3:48 p.m.

Two people were arrested for disorderly conduct after fighting at the corner of East 11th Avenue and North High Street at 11:07 p.m. on May 2. According to the online police log, the first arrestee was being escorted away by police after the fight and was then punched by the second arrestee.

A motor vehicle was reportedly stolen from Indianola Avenue near Blake Avenue on May 3 at 2:30 a.m.

A woman not affiliated with the university was arrested for disorderly conduct at Blankenship Hall at 12:37 a.m. Sunday.

A bomb threat at the King Avenue United Methodist Church, located at the corner of Neil and King avenues, was called in to Columbus Police at 10:28 a.m. Sunday.

Note: Crimes featured on this map do not represent the full extent of criminal activity in the campus area.