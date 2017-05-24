Campus area crime map May 15 – 21

Please follow and like us:

A theft reportedly occurred Tuesday at 8:15 a.m. from a motor vehicle parked in the lot of the Kroger at 1350 N. High St.. An Apple MacBook belonging to The Ohio State University was taken after a rear car door was broken into, according to the online police log.

A man not affiliated with the university was arrested at 9:50 a.m Wednesday in the South French Field House lot for possessing drug abuse instruments.

A man not affiliated with the university was arrested for theft at Blankenship Hall Wednesday at 5:44 p.m.

A woman reported being assaulted at 10:43 p.m. Wednesday on North High Street near Hudson Street.

A robbery on East 16th Avenue near North Fourth Street was reported to the Columbus Division of Police as having occurred on Thursday at 2:50 a.m. A man claims he was held at gunpoint and forced to hand over an iPhone, an Apple Watch and $170 in cash.

A burglary at a residence on North Fourth Street between 12th and Chittenden avenues was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred between 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and 8:15 a.m. Thursday. A woman claims thousands of dollars worth of U.S. military equipment — including uniforms and munitions — as well as power tools and lawn care equipment was stolen from her garage.

A man not affiliated with the university was arrested at 6:28 p.m. Sunday in Drinko Hall for drug paraphernalia.

Note: Crimes featured on this map do not represent the full extent of criminal activity in the campus area.