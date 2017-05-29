Campus area crime map May 22 – 28

Please follow and like us:

A sexual molestation was reported to Columbus Division of Police as having occurred Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at a location northeast of campus. (Not pictured on map.)

A man and a woman — neither affiliated with the university — were both arrested by University Police at Smith-Steeb Hall for possession of criminal tools Tuesday at 9:39 p.m.

A man reported to Columbus Police that he was jumped and assaulted at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday while he was walking on the sidewalk by the Raising Cane’s located at the corner of East 11th Avenue and North High Street.

A vehicle was reportedly stolen from East 12th Avenue near Big 4 Street on Thursday at 1:45 p.m.

A man not affiliated with Ohio State was arrested by University Police for burglary at Prior Hall at 1:26 p.m. Friday.

A burglary was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred at a residence on East 14th Avenue between Summit and North Fourth street at 5:06 a.m. Saturday. According to the online police log, the apartment was entered with force and over $500 worth of property — including electronics and a wallet — were stolen.

Two men not affiliated with OSU were arrested by University Police for obstructing official business at the Ohio Union at 4:45 p.m. Saturday

A burglary was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred at a residence on Chittenden Avenue near Summit Street at 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The front door was reportedly kicked in and a laptop stolen.

Note: Crimes featured on this map do not represent the full extent of criminal activity in the campus area.