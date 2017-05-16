Campus area crime map May 8 – 14

Please follow and like us:

An aggravated robbery at the CVS located at 2160 N. High St. was reported to the Columbus Division of Police as having occurred at 11:38 p.m. Thursday. The suspect held the register attendant at gunpoint and demanded cash. After receiving $300, the suspect fled on foot. According to the online police log, no shots were fired, no injuries were reported and video footage of the incident was captured and given to police.

The discharge of a firearm was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred at 10:47 a.m. Friday morning on East Frambes Avenue near North Pearl Street. According to the online police log, a witness said the shot was fired during an argument between the offender and an unidentified female, and police recovered a shotgun from a nearby apartment.

A man was arrested for public indecency after an incident at 12:30 a.m. Saturday at the 1350 N. High St. location of Kroger.

An assault was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred at 2:40 a.m. Sunday near High Street and East 16th Avenue.

A man not affiliated with the university was arrested for disorderly conduct at the Wexner Center for the Arts at 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

Note: Crimes featured on this map do not represent the full extent of criminal activity in the campus area.