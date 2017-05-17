Carmen class software officially replaced with Canvas

Please follow and like us:

The ominous warning notifying students that Carmen is leaving is now a reality as Ohio State introduced a new student homepage on Monday.

For the past 10 years, OSU’s learning-management system — the suite of online tools used for courses — has been powered by the Carmen software through the company Desire2Learn. As of Sunday, the Canvas platform has fully replaced it.



Although the learning-management system has changed, the Carmen name remains, and classes can still be accessed through the Carmen web address. However, the mobile app is listed as Canvas.

Jeff Vernon, strategic initiatives manager with the Office of Distance Education and eLearning, said that the university began evaluating all available options for learning-management systems during the 2015-16 academic school year to see what would add significant value to OSU students’ online learning experiences over D2L.

An evaluation committee comprised of students, faculty and staff m