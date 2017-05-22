Football: Billy Price, Tyquan Lewis and Sam Hubbard named to preseason award watch lists

Please follow and like us:

Expectations for this upcoming season are high for a trio of Ohio State linemen who were selected to preseason award watch lists.

OSU will look for its second Rimington Trophy award-winner in a row as redshirt senior center Billy Price was named on the award’s watch list. He is one of 63 centers to be selected to the watch list, including seven who play for Big Ten schools.

Price was named to a 2016 first-team All-American as a guard and will be transitioning to center in the fall. Former OSU center Pat Elflein was awarded the 2016 Rimington Trophy. The prior year, he also played guard.

On the other side of the ball, junior defensive end Sam Hubbard and redshirt senior defensive end Tyquan Lewis were two of the 42 players named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list.

In 2016, Lewis picked up eight sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss and was named the Big Ten defensive lineman of the year. Hubbard tallied 3.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss and was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection last season.

OSU is one of four schools – along with Penn State, USC and Virginia – to have two players nominated for the Lott IMPACT Trophy.

In the previous two seasons, players from Big Ten schools – Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers in 2016 and Penn State defensive end Carl Nassib in 2015 – won the trophy. Former OSU linebacker James Laurinaitis won the award in 2008 and is the only former Buckeye to win the trophy.