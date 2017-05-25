Football: Game times and broadcast networks for first two Ohio State matchups announced

Ohio State football fans now know what time and how to watch their team will play its first two games of the season.

The Buckeyes’ season opener against Indiana is set to begin at 8 p.m. on Aug. 31 in Bloomington, Indiana, the school announced Thursday. OSU’s home opener against Oklahoma will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 9.

The Buckeyes’ first game will be televised by ESPN, while the second game is set to air on ABC.

The time and network of OSU’s third game of the season, against Army, will be announced before May 31, the Big Ten announced. The conference will also reveal the time and network for the Buckeyes’ homecoming game.

Any games scheduled for a prime time kickoff, starting with Week 4, will be announced 12 days prior to the game, according to the new Big Ten media rights agreements. Networks may not select the rights to a game prior to that 12-day period. The release says that there will be more primetime games on ABC/ESPN and FOX this season than in years past.