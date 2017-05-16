Football: Ohio State lands 2018 four-star Toledo linebacker Dallas Gant

Please follow and like us:

Ohio State reeled in its 10th member of its 2018 football recruiting class when four-star linebacker Dallas Gant announced his commitment to the Buckeyes Tuesday afternoon at St. John’s Jesuit High School in Toledo, Ohio.

Gant is the 126th-best prospect in the country, according to 247Sports. He is rated as the fourth-best player in the state of Ohio and the fifth-best at his position in the country. Gant is the second-lowest ranked prospect of OSU’s ten commits, according to the recruiting service.

The Toledo native is the first of his position in his class to commit to OSU. He is the second in-state prospect to commit to the Buckeyes, following running back Jaelen Gill, a Westerville, Ohio native.

OSU’s 2018 class is led by two five-star prospects, quarterback Emory Jones and defensive tackle Taron Vincent.