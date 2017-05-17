Football: Ohio State releases contracts of Kevin Wilson, Ryan Day, Bill Davis

Please follow and like us:

Ohio State released the contracts of OSU’s three new football assistant coaches — linebackers coach Bill Davis, quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator Ryan Day and tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson — which are collectively worth $1.15 million in the 2017 fiscal year and $1.55 million in 2018.

Day and Wilson have agreed to two years with the program, while Davis has just a one-year deal.

According to the terms of the agreement, Davis is slated to make $500,000 this season.

Day signed a two-year $1.2 million contract. He will make $400,000 in the upcoming season and the remaining $800,000 his second season.

Wilson’s two-year deal is worth $1.4 million and divided into $650,000 in year one, and $750,000 in year two.