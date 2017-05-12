Football: Rodjay Burns announces transfer to Louisville

Please follow and like us:

For the second time in less than a week, an Ohio State defensive back is transferring out of the program.

Sophomore cornerback Rodjay Burns announced on his Instagram account Friday afternoon that he will transfer to Louisville to continue his football career. In the post, the Louisville-native cited his father’s health as the reason he will transfer closer to home.

“Hard thought out life decision, and the decision i making for me and my future, I love my brothers at TOSU but i have to further my career elsewhere due to my fathers health, i have to decide to transfer to University of Louisville,” Burns wrote on Instagram.

Burns played seven games in his career for the Scarlet and Gray, tallying a single tackle. In his first game playing for the Buckeyes, against Bowling Green, he intercepted a pass and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown.

Burns, a late commit in OSU’s 2016 recruiting class, played for Trinity High School in Kentucky. In 2014, his team won its school’s 23rd state championship.

On May 9, it was reported that cornerback Joshua Norwood would transfer from the program.

Burns is the ninth player to leave the Buckeyes since the end of the 2016 season. Offensive linemen Lisle, Tyler Gerald and Kyle Trout, and wide receivers James Clark, Torrance Gibson and Alex Stump decided to transfer out of OSU while quarterback Stephen Collier announced his retirement in January.