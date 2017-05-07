Gallery: 2017 Commencement Caps

A graduation cap from the 2017 Spring Commencement outside Ohio Stadium on May 7. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
A graduation cap from the 2017 Spring Commencement at Ohio Stadium on May 7. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
A graduation cap from the 2017 Spring Commencement on May 7. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
A graduation cap from the 2017 Spring Commencement outside Ohio Stadium on May 7. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
A graduation cap from the 2017 Spring Commencement at the RPAC on May 7. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
A graduation cap from the 2017 Spring Commencement at Ohio Stadium on May 7. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
A graduation cap from the 2017 Spring Commencement at Ohio Stadium on May 7. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
A graduation cap from the 2017 Spring Commencement at Ohio Stadium on May 7. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
A graduation cap from the 2017 Spring Commencement at Ohio Stadium on May 7. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor