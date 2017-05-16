Katy Perry set to kickoff national tour in Columbus

Please follow and like us:

Katy Perry will be kicking off her “Witness” tour in Columbus on Sept. 7 at the Schottenstein Center.

The “Witness” tour will hit 43 arenas across the United States, including a stop in Cleveland at the Quicken Loans Arena on Dec. 10, which will be her only other show in Ohio.

This will be Perry’s fourth concert tour and her first time back in Columbus since “The Prismatic World Tour” in 2015, which featured over 150 shows across the globe.

Two singles have already been released from Perry’s “Witness” album: “Chained to the Rhythm” and “Bon Appétit.” The full album is set to be released on June 9.

Pre-sale tickets for Ticketmaster Verified Fans will be available on May 18. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on May 22. Anyone who buys a ticket will also receive a copy of the “Witness” album upon its release.